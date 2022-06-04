CASA of the Coastal Bend hosting event to spread child abuse awareness

April is child abuse prevention month and CASA of the Coastal Bend is inviting the community out to learn and advocate for children everywhere.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CASA of the Coastal Bend is hosting their annual ‘Ringing of the Bells’ event Thursday at ‘In The Game Funtrackers’ to highlight child abuse prevention month.

Last year the event was virtual, but this year it is back in person. The event takes place Thursday, April 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a free event for the community to come together learn about different services and support for families,” said CASA Marketing and Recruitment Manager Samantha Koepp Stemplinger.

Stemplinger says child abuse and neglect is a growing epidemic in our community which is why they’re working to continue spreading awareness.

“The only way we can break the cycle of abuse and neglect is by awareness,” said Stemplinger. “By bringing to the attention of our community the condition of children and families and then connecting them with resources to share with people they know is how we’re going to end child abuse and neglect.”

This is the first year the event will be hosted at ‘In the Game Funtrackers’ and they are looking forward to helping the nonprofit continue their mission.

“We’re going to have vendors, a whole ceremony, and while you’re here take some time to play arcade games, do some axe throwing, bumper boats and have fun,” said Lisa Miller with Funtrackers.

One of CASA’S youngest volunteers Nate Gonzalez will also be at the event. At just 8 years old, Gonzalez has raised toys and sporting equipment for the nonprofit to help bring smiles to the children they serve.

“There’s going to be a ribbon cutting and I hope it goes well,” said Gonzalez.

If you would like to learn more about Nate’s efforts and how you can help him, click here.