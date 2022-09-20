PHOTOS: Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG

More than 71 parade floats made their way through the small town as they celebrated their school's homecoming.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — Hundreds of people participated in Orange Grove's first Community Homecoming Parade in a decade that was held over the weekend.

"I had high expectations for the event but those expectations were blown out of the park when I saw how many people were there to support our ISD," Nicole Raska, Homecoming Committee Member and OGISD School Board Trustee said.

Around 71 parade floats were lined up as community members waved from the sidelines. This was a record number of floats compared to previous community parades.

"We had parade participants ranging from our youngest youth sports to our varsity teams up to our grand Marshall, Mr. Klatt, who is 97. We had a huge variety for community to enjoy." Raska said.

Mr. Klatt is the oldest living OGISD graduate from his 1942 graduating class, the only living World War II OGISD graduate and last surviving member of the OGISD Bulldog 6-man Football state championship in 1939. During the parade, he sported his military appeal and switched it up to his original high school football sweater. Mr. Klatt is a regular at OGISD Friday Night Lights and will be honored at the homecoming game this Friday against San Diego. He will join the players on the field to do the coin flip.

Orange Grove community celebrates homecoming week with parade, burning of the OG 1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20

5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20

9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20

13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20

17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20 1 / 20

Sally Schroeder, Homecoming Committee Member, said the parade and community event would not have been possible without the joint effort from City Manager Todd Wright, Orange Grove Fire Chief McFatter and firefighter Nuffy Gonzalez along with the local Orange Grove PD and the Orange Grove Fire Department.

"Each of these individuals were instrumental in the planning and coordinating of the parade and preparation and burning of the OG," Schroeder said. "Without their help, the community event would not have been as successful. Our ISD and homecoming committee are extremely thankful for such a supportive community."

Homecoming week continues at OGISD with dress up days, campus pep rallies, a mini-parade for the homecoming representatives around the campus and, of course, the big homecoming game against San Diego this Friday with the announcement of OGISD's homecoming king and queen.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.