Regional Transportation Authority's Hispanic Heritage Month bus wraps unveiled Thursday

The annual honor featured at least one face familiar to our 3NEWS family.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the American GI forum unveiled this year's RTA bus wrap Thursday afternoon.

It's the ninth year the American GI Forum and Corpus Christi Regional Transit Authority has held this celebration.

The wrap recognizes the values and contributions of Hispanic and Latino veterans, and leaders who've made a profound impact on our community.

Eleven people were nominated and chosen to be displayed.

“It is honor to know that my image, along with these remarkable leaders, will help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the city,” said Angie Flores, Chief of Staff of State Rep. Todd Hunter. “That means so much to all of us. This recognition is a symbol of hope and possibility for those who dare to dream."

3NEWS anchor Rudy Trevino’s daughter, Bella, a Veteran's Memorial graduate now attending Seattle University, is among those honored on the bus wrap.

Her nomination and selection were based on her creation of "Bella's Room Mental Health Resource Center," a place on the Veterans Memorial campus where students experiencing a mental crisis can turn to should they need a place to help them re-focus.



The room has been recognized across the state, inspiring other high schools to create Bella's Rooms of their own.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!