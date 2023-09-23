Rockin' K Farms celebrates ten years of fall festivities

Despite recent drought challenges, farm owner Kourtni Klepac says the festival will continue to grow.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Saturday marks the first day of Fall and Rockin' K Farmsis celebrating with a huge milestone... the tenth year of its annual fall festival.

Located in Robstown, the farm quickly grew in popularity and has now become the destination that many people in the Coastal Bend go to spend their fall weekends.

"There's a lot of work that goes into it. We started with just a couple buildings, we did kettle corn outdoors and it has grown tremendously in the last ten years," said farm owner Kourtni Klepac.

The farm's main attraction is the corn maze that is actually made of haygrazer. By using that more drought tolerant crop, Klepac says it gives the maze a better chance at surviving the hot months that lead up to the fall.

"This year has been a challenge. Well, the last couple years, we have been in a drought. If we don't have any moisture in the ground, our maze isn't going to grow. We're used to our maze getting up to 12, 14, 16 feet tall. This year it's not as tall, but we are praying that we do get more rain to help us out," she said.

Regardless of the maze's height, hundreds of people still flock to the farm every year to make their way through the maze and enjoy all the other attractions the farm has to offer. This year's maze celebrates the tenth annual fall festival at Rockin' K Farms.

"It has grown leaps and bounds in ten years. We think about the needs of the public, things that are trending right now. Every year we're just adding something new and it keeps growing," Klepac said.

