Angelica Hernandez resigns as first assistant to Nueces County D.A.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said Hernandez's resignation was turned in on Sept. 12, and her last day was just this past Friday, on Sept. 22.

Example video title will go here for this video

Another resignation is coming out of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office as First Assistant Angelica Hernandez has submitted her resignation as well.

This comes three weeks since Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez announced he was stepping away.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott said Hernandez's resignation was turned in on Sept. 12, and her last day was just this past Friday, on Sept. 22.

Scott said she was made aware of the resignation on Monday morning, as Hernandez personally notified Scott before she got to the office Monday.

"It was very much a surprise. I know there is a lot going on. We are waiting for the governor to fill that vacant spot before the next election. So I can understand and sympathize with the situation she is in as well," she said.

Gonzalez said that until an official interim has been selected by Gov. Abbott, Kristi Britt will be taking on the role of managing the office in lieu of Hernandez. Gonzalez said he believes whoever takes over as district attorney can appoint their first assistant.

Both Scott and Gonzalez said they have no idea when Abbott will appoint a new district attorney.

"It's unfortunate that we are having to wait," she said. "We understand those things take time. We are in no way trying to rush the governor. We know these things take time. We know it's a very important decision, but we have some very capable people up in that office."

Scott said she knows there are conversations about a staffing shortage but reassures that the district attorney's office is still functioning. She said they are still moving forward with trials and their other duties in the meantime.

Hernandez did not respond to our request for comment by our deadline.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!