CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Kleberg County.

This is the first case of the virus in the county. Officials say the person is from Kingsville.

Officials have not yet released the person's age, gender, condition or how the person became infected.

3News expects an update at noon today. Stick with us for the latest.

To combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Kleberg County announced a stay-at-home order for the county beginning March 27th 11:59 p.m. until April 8th 2020.

"If people will follow the rules, regulations, and guidelines set out by the CDC and the Governor's Office, the sooner we will get back to our normal lives," said Mayor Sam Fugate.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

