Downtown Costal Bend businesses participate in a merry contest of community spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've visited downtown then you may have noticed a caravan of illuminated golf carts driving around.
It was all part of the Mayors Merriest Downtown Décor Contest. The caravan traveled downtown scoping out the merriest and brightest of local shops.
The contest was sponsored by the NEC and hosted by the Downtown Management District.
Executive Director of the Corpus Christi Downtown, Alyssa Barrera-Mason said that the event gives those a chance to experience the holiday spirit.
"So, an event like this and all of the holiday inflations and decorations we have going on really gives the community an extra reason to come downtown and support local," Barrera-Mason said.
A total of 34 local businesses participated in this years contest. The winner will not officially be announced until the first City Council meeting of 2022.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Woman arrested after pulling gun, threatening to shoot others over parking spot, police say
- Hunting season safety tips: What to know about handling your firearm
- What to know as JFK Causeway Bridge lane closures start
- 18-year-old killed in car accident on NAS Drive Monday afternoon
- Operation Safe Delivery: Have your holiday packages shipped to Rockport Police Department to thwart porch pirates
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.