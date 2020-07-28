County, city beaches remain closed to vehicles

The vehicular restrictions include golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to Hurricane Hanna damage and cleanup efforts, along with the closure of vehicular access to Gulf Beaches which was ordered on July 15, 2020, Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi will continue to temporarily restrict vehicular access to Bay and Gulf Beaches within Nueces County through Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 6 a.m. The vehicular restrictions include golf carts and all-terrain vehicles.

BAY BEACHES: North Beach and McGee Beach will reopen for pedestrian foot traffic on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

NORTH BEACH

Sand from the beach that was displaced onto the road is being stockpiled by City crews at the parking lot along N. Shoreline Blvd. between Bridgeport Ave. and Coastal Ave. while Parks and Recreation works with the Texas General Land Office regarding placing the sand back onto the beach. The beach is open to pedestrian foot traffic, but all COVID-19 rules are in effect until August 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM. Beach visitors should be cautious of City crews working along the beach boardwalk, sidewalks, and areas along the beach.

McGEE BEACH

Open to foot traffic on July 28, 2020, but all COVID-19 rules are in effect until August 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM. Lifeguards will be provided via mobile unit. Parks and Recreation will continue to clean the beach and remove debris as it accumulates.

GULF BEACHES

Lifeguards will be patrolling all areas of City/County beaches.

Effective Tuesday, July 28, 2020:

Windward Parking Lot (Seawall) will be open to vehicle and pedestrian foot traffic but all COVID-19 rules are in effect until August 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM. Beach Operations will continue to clean the beach and remove debris as it accumulates. Access Road 3A will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Packery Channel Parking Lot will be open to allow fishermen and surfers pedestrian access to the Jetty.

Whitecap Blvd. will remain closed to all pedestrians in order to complete necessary maintenance resulting from Hurricane Hannah.

Effective Wednesday, July 29, 2020:

Whitecap Boulevard will be open to pedestrian foot traffic, but all COVID-19 rules are in effect until August 1, 2020, at 6:00 AM. Beach Operations will continue to clean the beach and remove debris as it accumulates. Whitecap Blvd. will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Zahn Road, Newport Pass Road, Access Road No 3, and Access Road No 2 beach accesses will remain closed to vehicular access until further notice. Beaches will be accessible to pedestrian foot traffic; however sections of the beaches may be closed due to maintenance and heavy machinery use.