No weapons found in home of student that made threat toward Adkins Middle School, police say

The 6th grade student was taken to a local hospital for behavioral treatment, police said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD police went to the home of a student accused of making a threat toward Adkins Middle School Tuesday morning, according to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke.

No weapons were found in the home, Warnke said.

The threat was made toward the student's ex-girlfriend after they apparently broke up, according to Corpus Christi police on scene at the home. The student is being taken to a behavioral hospital for treatment.

Officials warned that they will show up anytime a threat is made and they take all threats seriously.

No students were in any danger, officials said.