CCPD Gang Unit makes arrest in connection with Bear Lane, SPID shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the area of Bear Lane and SPID in Corpus Christi, according to police.

It was shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday when the Corpus Christi Police Department dispatched officers to the area. There they found a 19-year-old who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to CCPD investigators, detectives were able to identify 17-year-old Robert Flores as a suspect in the shooting.

Gang Unit officers located Flores on Wednesday and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft of a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of drugs and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Flores was taken to CCPD headquarters for questioning and an additional warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to Sunday's shooting was secured. Flores was arrested on all three charges and transported to the City Detention Center.