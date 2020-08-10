CCPD Gang Unit makes arrest in connection with Bear Lane, SPID shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday evening in the area of Bear Lane and SPID in Corpus Christi, according to police.
It was shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday when the Corpus Christi Police Department dispatched officers to the area. There they found a 19-year-old who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
According to CCPD investigators, detectives were able to identify 17-year-old Robert Flores as a suspect in the shooting.
Gang Unit officers located Flores on Wednesday and arrested him on an outstanding warrant for theft of a firearm. He was also found to be in possession of drugs and was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Flores was taken to CCPD headquarters for questioning and an additional warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon related to Sunday's shooting was secured. Flores was arrested on all three charges and transported to the City Detention Center.
Police say they are still investigating the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact their homicide detectives at 361-886-2840.