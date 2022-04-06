Corpus Christi 'Kasino World' rappers plead guilty to drug conspiracy

The men were part of a hip-hop group that produced music under the Kasino World label.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi rapper known as Drank Nitti Kasino pled guilty Tuesday in a large-scale narcotics distribution operation, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Javon Hicks, 40, admitted to selling drugs out of multiple properties in Corpus Christi.

Dwayne Thompson aka Muddy Kasino, 39, and Zackari Williams aka Arm and Hammer Zone, 29, both of Corpus Christi, pleaded guilty to the same charges March 9 and March 30, respectively.

Hicks and Thompson forfeited personal items including cars, guns, jewelry and cash valued at more than $123,000 following their pleas, a statement from the Department of Justice said.

The three men were part of a hip-hop group that produced music under the Kasino World label. They used various houses and apartments throughout Corpus Christi to record their songs and videos. However, the investigation revealed the group members also used the locations to distribute crack cocaine and meth with at least 100 sales per day, officials said.

U.S. District Judge David Morales set sentencing for Hicks and Thompson June 1 and June 30, respectively, while Williams will be sentenced June 22.

At their respective hearings, Hicks and Thompson face up to 25 years in prison, while Williams could receive up to a 20-year-term. All three also face a possible $500,000 maximum fine. Each man has been and will remain in custody pending their hearings, officials said.

