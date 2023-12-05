Coworker of Aransas Pass shooting victims tracked down in Maryland, arrested for murder

Sheriff Oscar Rivera said a coworker of the two victims who were found shot to death in an SUV was arrested for the murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A coworker of Brandon Barboza and Xavier Marchus, two men found dead in an SUV near Aransas Pass, has been arrested for their murder, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Maurice Sample, 30, was found in Maryland and arrested on a murder warrant out of San Patricio County, according to Rivera. San Patricio County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division worked with Aransas Pass Police Department and Crime Stoppers to identify the suspect. They then worked with U.S. Marshals after tracking him to Maryland.

"One of the problems we had was trying to get all of the evidence except forensics stuff that's involved. To get a probable cause complaint signed and get a warrant for him. We were able to do that yesterday. And finally was in Maryland. The state of Maryland. So with the help of our partner, with the U.S. Marshalls office, we were able to get that warrant executed at 12:05 this morning. At a motel in Maryland," Rivera said.

Sample left Aransas Pass the morning of the shooting, officials said.

Sample was a coworker of Barboza and Marchus at a restaurant in Port Aransas, Rivera said. All three lived in the same apartment complex in Aransas Pass.

"Lots more is left to complete this case, from forensic analysis to anyone else who has information about this senseless killing," Rivera wrote in a Facebook post.

It was Monday, May 8 when Rivera said his office was alerted to an SUV in a brushy area between Aransas Pass and Ingleside. Officials went to the scene and found the two bodies inside the vehicle.

Rivera said his department's investigation determined Monday evening that both were shot at a different location and were left in the area near the Moose Lodge on FM 2725.

We went to the restaurant where they worked on Tuesday and spoke with their coworkers.

"Everyone was in shock," Roosevelt's General Manager Johany Caceres said.

Caceres told 3NEWS that both Marcus and Barboza took great pride in what they did in the kitchen.

"They were great workers, amazing people. We joked every single day," she said.

The two best friends formerly worked together across the street at Tortuga's Saltwater Grill before going over to Roosevelts.

"They came in a bundle, you know, buddies and brothers, that's what they say," she said.

Caceres told 3NEWS that Marcus and Barboza were working Sunday night before they had their post shift meeting with their coworkers -- not knowing that it would be the last time they would see them again.

"Regardless of which restaurant they worked for, people you known, they were known by many people. It does affect everyone on the Island," she said.

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said that finding Sample was a huge collaborative effort.

"I have an individual whose assigned to the DEA. He also provided some insight support. So you have several entities that have to come together for a significant situation like this. As is two people murdered, and if they pursue it that way, they could be charged with capital murder, the guy they've since picked up," Blanchard said.

Rivera mentioned that his team alerted the family of the victims to the arrest at midnight Thursday night. Sample is not in custody of San Patricio County yet.