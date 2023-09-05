'They were great workers, amazing people': Coworkers remember the lives of two men found shot to death in SUV near Aransas Pass

Roosevelt's General Manager Johany Caceres said that 27-year-old Brandon Barboza and 26-year-old Xavier Marcus took great pride in what they did in the kitchen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The news of two young men who's bodies were found in an abandoned SUV near Aransas Pass Monday morning has the community on edge.

27-year-old Brandon Barboza and 26-year-old Xavier Marcus were two close friends who lived and worked together at Roosevelt's Fine Dining in Port Aransas.

According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, his department's investigation determined Monday evening that both were shot at a different location and were left in the area near the Moose Lodge on FM 2725.

Marcus and Barboza's work family at Roosevelt's were told the news Monday night.

"After that we decided to let them know what was going on," said Roosevelt's General Manager Johany Caceres. "Everyone was in shock."

Caceres told 3NEWS that both Marcus and Barboza took great pride in what they did in the kitchen.

"They were great workers, amazing people. We joked every single day," she said.

The two best friends formerly worked together across the street at Tortuga's Saltwater Grill before going over to Roosevelts.

"They came in a bundle, you know, buddies and brothers, that's what they say," she said.

Caceres told 3NEWS that Marcus and Barboza were working Sunday night before they had their post shift meeting with their coworkers -- not knowing that it would be the last time they would see them again.

"Regardless of which restaurant they worked for, people you known, they were known by many people. It does affect everyone on the Island," she said.

If residents have any information, they are encouraged to call the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office.

