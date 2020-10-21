Counterfeit money scam happening around Robstown

If caught using counterfeit bills, the suspect could face counts of Forgery, which is a Felony in Texas.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Police Department warned residents and business owners via Facebook to be on the look out for counterfeit movie prop money circling around the Robstown area.

Robstown PD said that some purchases around the city have involved the use of the fake money that is disguised as looking like the real thing.

It could be hard to tell at first since it looks so real. However, there are a few signs that can tell you whether the money is real or not. Police say the fake money has printed phrases that read "MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" on the front and back of the dollar bills.

As of now, the PD is unsure about the amount of suspects involved and how much fake money is in the area.