Suspect in N. Port stabbing homicide arrested, charged with capital murder

21-year-old Joseph Perez was arrested Sunday night on a capital murder warrant.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A suspect in the stabbing homicide that occurred last Friday in the 200 block of North Port Avenue has been arrested, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

It was just before 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, when police were called to the 200 block of North Port Avenue and found a woman on the side of the road with multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital where she later succumbed from her injuries.

3News is still working to confirm the identify of the victim.

Police later released surveillance footage from the scene in hopes of identifying a suspect. Eventually they were able to do just that and on Monday, police said the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Perez.