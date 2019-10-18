CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators tell 3News that it was back in December of last year when Brandon Harris allegedly followed a woman as she took her children to school.

Harris then stopped her at the school in Bishop as she was dropping off her children, accusing her of speeding from Kingsville to Bishop.

The complaint goes on to say Harris pretended to be an officer and then demanded the women's license.

Investigators say the woman refused to hand over her information because Harris was not in uniform, and instead drove away.

Harris then allegedly got back in his truck and followed her.

The woman was eventually able to lose Harris and called the police to report what happened.

Harris was then arrested and booked into Nueces County jail on charges of impersonating a public servant.

