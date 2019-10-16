CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School social studies teacher has turned himself in to the Nueces County Jail and is now facing chargers of sexual assault of a child.

47-year-old Anthony Quintanilla is accused of having an improper relationship with one of his students. Authorities said he turned himself in to authorities and is now behind bars at the Nueces County Jail.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Police Chief Kirby Warnke said an investigation is ongoing.

