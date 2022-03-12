Aransas Pass Police Department takes Friday night shooting suspect into custody

Officials say that Jimmy Langston, 35, shot Jose Ayala Jr. over a custody dispute around 6:00 Friday night. He is now in custody facing murder charges.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday evening, just after 6:00 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting on the 1300 Block of N. McCampbell Street.

Officials say that the call was placed by 35-year old Jimmy Langston, saying he just shot 48-year old Jose Ayala Jr. following a child custody dispute. Langston told officers he was going to the station to turn himself in.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ayala Jr. with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was transported to a nearby emergency room where, sadly, he passed away due to his injuries.

Langston is now in custody with the Aransas Pass Police Department, and is facing murder chargers.

