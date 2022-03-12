Cheyenne Street fire destroys home as roof collapses

Crews responded to a fire on Cheyenne Street Saturday morning. Although reports suggested two people were inside the home, no injuries were reported.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews responded Saturday morning to a house fire on the 400 block of Cheyenne street. The home was destroyed as heavy smoke and fire conditions caused the roof to collapse inwards.

Officials say that the boarded up windows on the home created a high heat environment inside the building, worsening the fire.

Although early reports suggested that two people were inside the building, they were found to not be inside. As such, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. We'll continue to provide updates as more information comes to light.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.