Multiple people arrested in bust at former Best Western Hotel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Officers arrived to the former Best Western Hotel on South Padre Island Drive near Richter Street, just after 2 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Police believe several people were using the empty building for drugs and prostitution.

Three people were arrested.

Senior officer Jorge Fernandez said multiple agencies are working together with the City to cut down on illegal activity around town.

"They've taken it upon themselves for us to be more aggressive in keeping everything clean for the city and that means police presence, activity, and working with other agencies. Trying to keep the streets a little safer," Fernandez said.

Several people found at the motel this afternoon were wanted for warrants.

