HOUSTON — The reward for information leading to the capture of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted sex offenders has been increased to $8,000, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

47-year-old Leonard Dee Taylor was convicted in Bowie County in 2003 of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. DPS said the conviction came after incidents involving a four-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl. He is now wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.

According to authorities, Taylor has been a wanted fugitive for more than a year and his last known address was in Houston. Authorities said Taylor also has ties to Texarkana, Texas, in Bowie County and parts of Louisiana.

Taylor stands about 5'11" and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on the tops of both hands. According to his wanted bulletin, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Taylor's whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-8477, or submit a tip online at the DPS website. You can also submit a tip via Facebook.

