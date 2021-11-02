Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol makes 41 arrests across multiple human smuggling cases

Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered two residences being used for human smuggling on Sunday Nov. 1st.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered two residences being used for human smuggling, and worked with local law enforcement on highway operations.

On Nov. 1, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents patrolling Havana encountered the footprints of a small group of individuals leading away from the Rio Grande.

Agents followed the signs to a residence, where they encountered a female and 14 citizens of Mexico, including three unaccompanied children.

Shortly after, agents apprehended two more illegally present migrants from Mexico that were part of the group. No caretaker was identified.

Also on Nov. 1, RGV agents received information about a suspected human smuggling stash house located in Donna.

Agents responded to the location and encountered 13 illegally present migrants. They were identified as citizens of Central America and Mexico. No caretaker was found.

In addition, MCS agents responded to a request for assistance from La Joya Police Department officers with suspected migrants at a local vehicle stop.

Agents responded and determined the five passengers were illegally present migrants from Guatemala and Honduras.

La Joya police officers arrested the driver to face state human smuggling charges and seized the vehicle. Border Patrol Agents took custody of the migrants.

Overnight, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers requested Border Patrol assistance with two vehicle stops near Linn, where the occupants fled from the vehicle. Troopers and agents encountered three migrants at each of the events, but the drivers were not located.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

