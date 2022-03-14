Former Nueces County assistant medical examiner Sandra Lyden to appear in court

Dr. Sandra Lyden, who was arrested for tampering with government records, is set to appear in a virtual hearing on Wednesday to discuss a bond reduction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Sandra Lyden, a former Nueces County assistant medical examiner who was arrested Mar. 7 for tampering with government records is set to appear virtually in court Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing will discuss a motion to reduce bond. As of Tuesday morning, Lyden remains in Nueces County Jail.

The hearing will be taking place Mar. 15 at 1:30 p.m. over Zoom.

Lyden faces charges of tampering with government records with the intent to defraud or harm another person, a state jail felony. Her bond was set at $100,000.

In January, Lyden was fired by Nueces County's current Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Adel Shaker for practicing without a license. Soon after, it was confirmed that Shaker would be leaving his position with the County on Oct. 31, however Nueces County Commissioners said that date could come sooner.

