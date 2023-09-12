Kingsville drive-by shooting suspect found, arrested in Bishop hotel parking lot

The suspect's car was found in the hotel parking lot with bullet holes in the windshield and a handgun placed inside the car in plain sight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drive-by shooting suspect Leonardo Paiz was found and arrested Monday night in a hotel parking lot in Bishop, Texas, said Bishop police in a statement on Facebook.

The Bishop Police Department and Nueces County Constable sent officers to the US Highway 77 and E. 4th Street area in Bishop to search for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in Kingsville.

Officers found the suspect, 20-year-old Paiz, leaving a hotel room at Americas Best Value Inn in Bishop. He was detained by police in the hotel parking lot, arrested for narcotics found on his person and then taken to the Nueces County Jail.

The suspect's car was also found at the hotel parking lot with a handgun located inside of it in plain sight. The car also had bullet holes in its windshield, presumably made by Paiz during the shooting.

A second adult male was also found, detained and identified inside Paiz's hotel room, but was later released on scene.

Kingsville Police Department officers arrived at the scene to continue their investigation of the drive-by shooting and are expected to file additional criminal charges against Paiz for the shooting.

