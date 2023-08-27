x
Teen who pushed through diagnosis passes away

Young Junior Livestock competitor Jose "JJ" Falcon passes away at 18-years-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The junior livestock community is mourning a loss of one of their own tonight.

You might remember Jose "JJ" Falcon--an 18-year-old high school senior from Santa Gertrudis who was battling bone cancer.

His mother posted this evening, "Today at 1:45 p.m. Our sweet boy has gained his wings". 

Our Bill Churchwell introduced him to us back in January where we learned all about Jose's unmatched strength and determination as he competed in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Click here for his full story.

Our thoughts and condolences are with his family tonight.

RELATED: Teen pushes through life changing diagnosis, competes at Nueces Co. Jr. Livestock Show

