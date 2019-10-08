DRISCOLL, Texas — On August 10, Driscoll Children's Hospital hosted a cystic fibrosis family day for the public and people who suffer with the disease.

People who have cystic fibrosis and their families have to change their entire lifestyles. The genetic disease affects many parts of the body, including the lungs and pancreas.

"As a kid I didn't think I would be applying to graduate school let alone getting accepted and starting my new journey with that so I think my younger self would be pretty proud of who I am today" said Sarah Salas, former Driscoll Patient.

Doctors and professionals discussed the latest research findings on cystic fibrosis at the event.

Driscoll Children's Hospital also provided helpful information for families with a cystic fibrosis patient. For more resources, visit their website.

