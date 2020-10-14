Early voting kicks off in the Coastal Bend

For the first time The American Bank Center is opening its doors as a polling location in Nueces County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The start of early voting in the Coastal Bend and some things are different this time around.

For the first time The American Bank Center is opening its doors as a polling location in Nueces County.

First in line at the American Bank center was 75-year-old Lucia Lopez.

“We woke up at 5:45 because we thought voting was at 7, the way it's been all the years 7-7, but then we get here and they tell us no it's 8 o'clock,” said Lopez.

Lopez says a little waiting doesn't bother her. Lopez says she has voted every year since she can remember and says nothing’s going to stop her this year including the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Life throws everything at us. we need to be ready and whatever it is we need to do our civil duty, and this is our duty,” said Lopez.

Not too far down the line was another passionate voter, Antwine Charles. Charles says there's so much going on in the world and now's his time to influence change.

"There's social injustice, of course, then there is unemployment, and most of all the pandemic which is why both of us are wearing this mask. I think that those things need to be addressed first or foremost,” said Charles.

Soon the doors were open, and the first set of voters were able to cast their ballot. Charles says after voting at the American Bank Center he feels confident in their safety protocols.

“They are adhering to social distancing pretty good," said Charles.

"Everyone is wearing a mask. They are cleaning the stylus as you use them. They are killing the machines as you use them, so I think it is going to be a pretty safe, a pretty good experience."

While Lopez had no problems with safety, she says there was a mix up. Lopez originally was going to vote absentee and received her ballot by mail and left it at home.

"I have to go home now and get my ballot and come back but I’ll do it. anything to get my vote in,” said Lopez.