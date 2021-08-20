Program at Solomon Coles High School helps students learn, graduate at their own pace

Educators are making sure students have the support they need to earn their diplomas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Educators at Solomon Coles High School are making sure students have the support they need to earn their high school diploma.

17-year-old Serena Johnson and 16-year-old Nevea Salazar are turning a page in their life stories thanks to the support they are finding at Coles.

"Before they do anything, they ask how is your day, how's life, are you OK, they care about you," Johnson said.

The two are among 180 students currently enrolled at the school but administrators expect even more students to walk through their doors in the coming weeks.

"We find some students across our district, sometimes they fall on hard times, life happens, we try to provide an environment here to help them be successful to get that high school diploma," Principal Chris Hall with Coles said.

Hall has just stepped into the role of principal at the credit recovery school that aims to get students who are at risk of dropping out back on track with their education.

Recently, he went before school board members to advocate for the continuation of the optional flexible school day program that allows a student to learn at their own pace.

The board making an unanimous decision to approve it.

Jennifer Noyola has been the drop out prevention coordinator with the Corpus Christi Independent School District for the past five years and says every student might have a different story on how they ended up there, but knows those stories can end in success.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking about it," Noyola said.