The crab was trying to talk about his grades being below "C" level.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students and staff at the Flour Bluff Independent School District almost got a new student on Thursday morning.

A Blue Crab was seen making its way to the doors before classes started. Officials with the Flour Bluff ISD posted to Facebook about it.

To keep the crab safe, staff members relocated the crustacean back to the wetlands.