Winter Weather: Coastal Bend school closures and delays

Stay with us here for more updates on what local school districts are planning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple school districts in the Coastal Bend are monitoring our winter weather situation. We will be updating this story to keep you informed on any closures or delays.

CLOSURES:

  • At this time, no closures have been announced.

DELAYS:

  • Brooks County - Fri. Feb. 3rd, 9:30 a.m. for staff, 10:30 a.m. for students

Stay with us at KIII for more updates on this list.

