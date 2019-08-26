CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School of Science and Technology in Corpus Christi opened the doors to its new campus for the first day of classes Monday, and they were kind enough to give 3News a tour!

The energy in the building Monday was electric, as expected with all the new additions the school has, like a technology lab, large classrooms and upstairs space. According to Principal Annabelle Mendiola, there are just a few more things that need to be finished.

"Some of the glass work for the offices, we need to put that in. That seems to be the jist of what you can see," Mendiola said.

The need touch-ups had little effect on how much the students enjoyed their first day at the new campus.

"It looks amazing," student Tristan Andersen said.

"It has nice paint. I like the view from the windows," student Alicia Cuevas said.

"I like the stairs and the elevators, and I like the nice view outside," student Sidney Olivier said.

The many windows in the building were definietly a hit; especially for Irene Rosas, who has been teaching at the school for seven years. The windows are vastly differnt from the old campus.

"We didn't have windows. It was an old HEB, so they converted it to fit us," Rosas said.

According to Rosas, she can integrate the outdoors into her classroom.

"The naval base is on this side, so we get to see the planes when they are flying around, like the kids already pointed them out," Rosas said.

The students and teachers are going to explore the building even more come open house time at the beginning of September.

