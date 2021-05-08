A look at teacher pay raises across the Coastal Bend for the upcoming year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several districts across the Coastal Bend are offering teachers pay raises or retention stipends ahead of the upcoming school year.
Alice ISD
- Officials said teachers will get $1,000. $500 in December and another $500 in May 2022.
Aransas County ISD
- Along with a pay raise, educators will receive a one time bonus. Full time employees will get $3,700, while part time staff will get $1,850.
- A $2,500 stipend will also be sent out to full time faculty and staff at the Gregory Portland ISD on top of a 3% pay raise.
CCISD
- CCISD’s Board of Trustees approved a 3% raise for all employees, effective Sept.1.
Robstown ISD
- District leaders announced a $2,500 stipend for its educators each year for the next three years. That's totals to more than $7,000.