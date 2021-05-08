x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

A look at teacher pay raises across the Coastal Bend for the upcoming year

The Robstown Independent School District has offered teachers the biggest stipend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several districts across the Coastal Bend are offering teachers pay raises or retention stipends ahead of the upcoming school year.

Alice ISD

  • Officials said teachers will get $1,000. $500 in December and another $500 in May 2022.

Aransas County ISD

  • Along with a pay raise, educators will receive a one time bonus. Full time employees will get $3,700, while part time staff will get $1,850.
  • A $2,500 stipend will also be sent out to full time faculty and staff at the Gregory Portland ISD on top of a 3% pay raise.

CCISD

  • CCISD’s Board of Trustees approved a 3% raise for all employees, effective Sept.1.

Robstown ISD

  • District leaders announced a $2,500 stipend for its educators each year for the next three years. That's totals to more than $7,000.

Related Articles