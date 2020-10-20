Health District hosting drive thru flu shot clinic on Thursday, October 22

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be conducting a drive thru flu shot clinic this week. Here's what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will be conducting a drive thru flu shot clinic on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

The drive thru clinic will take place at the health district located at 1702 Horne Road.

A photo ID is required and children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. To sign up residents can email. The flu vaccine is $10 per dose and residents must pay with cash only.

The health district says 200 doses of the flu vaccine are available while supplies last. The CDC flu vaccinations for anyone six months and older.

“People over 65, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health conditions are most at risk for complications and are highly encouraged to get vaccinated,” stated the health district.