Positively Pink: Metastatic breast cancer survivor shares her story

Since Jan Burch’s diagnosis in 2017, she feels that happiness is a choice and has found more of it than ever before.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Throughout this month, First Edition is sharing breast cancer survivor stories through our "Positively Pink" series in the hope that it will inspire many to get routine mammograms.

3NEWS shares Jan Burch's remarkable journey and what motivates her to keep going.

Before 2017, Burch says life was good. She worked as a paralegal and she cherished being called "grandma" by her 12 grandkids. However, after battling several years with metastatic breast cancer she is proud of her new title: "Meta-vivor."

Although life looks like a walk in the park now for Jan Burch, every step of her journey has led to a long road to recovery.

“I thought I was fine,” Burch said. "I got to where I couldn't climb the stairs at work, in just like between the time of two weeks, and then I was like, 'what's wrong with me?’”

Burch went the doctor and couldn't believe what she learned.

“He said, 'you have metastatic disease.' And he showed me on the spine."

But the doctor didn't think the disease originated from Burch's spine.

"He calls me Monday morning on my way to work and says, ‘Jan where are ya?’ I'm about two minutes from work," Burch said. "And he just screams out, 'breast cancer.’"

After her diagnosis on June 16, 2017, Burch took action.

"I live in a state with the number one cancer hospital, I'm going to MD Anderson," Burch said.

Each step she'd take in the right direction, she faced more challenges.

"After I had my breast progression, I had the mastectomy, and then I had 33 rounds of chemo, and I have lymphedema. I fight for my life everyday."

Burch changed her lifestyle and is now leading a healthier life.

"Start eating right and start exercising and you'll be in the best shape you can to fight off this disease. And so I lost 90 lbs. I want the rest of my life to be my best life."

Since Burch's diagnosis in 2017 she feels that happiness is a choice and has found more of it than ever before. The most important thing to her today is spending her time with family and friends including her 12 grandchildren who mean everything to her.

Her story speaks to the importance of routine check ups, not only for mammograms but other medical tests too.

