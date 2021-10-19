City sets to create new health department to provide enhanced service

The withdrawal also enables the City to implement best practice approaches to bolster public health services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City officials voted to withdraw from Nueces County Public Health District today.

According to a City press release the separation will enable the City to provide improved health services, with enhanced performance and accountability.

Additionally, the release stated that the withdrawal will help the City implement new and effective practices to improve health outcomes for the community.

The withdrawal is set to take effect on January 18, 2022. However, during transitioning there will be no interruption to current health services.

