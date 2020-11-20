City-County officials react to the COVID surge on the way in the Coastal Bend

Nueces County cases have reached triple digit COVID numbers again.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As Texas continues to see a surge of COVID cases around the state, Governor Greg Abbott has ruled out more lockdowns.

Many officials around the state, like Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, are asking the state to step in and lead or get out of the way and let them lead.

All signs point right now to the Coastal Bend going through the beginning stages of another surge. Nueces County cases have reached triple digits again and our Health Director is definitely worried about that.

Currently, one child is being treated at Driscoll Children’s Hospital for the Multi-Symptom Inflammatory Syndrome. MISC is a potentially deadly side effect of having COVID-19.

”We do have information that we do currently have a young person that has that MISC, so again these things make me nervous," Rodriguez said.

Now, Governor Abbott has recently said that he was not going to place the state back on lock down to try and stop the spread of COVID-19. Judge Hildago feels that’s exactly what needs to be done to stop the surge around the state. And if the governor won’t do it, then she’s prepared to step in and do it.

We asked Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales if she would ever go as far as defying the governor.

”I believe the powers that are giving to us flow directly from the governor and so I just don’t know if it’s the lawyer in me, I just need everybody to understand, here in Nueces County, we will make certain that we are in keeping with the governor’s orders," Canales said.

Whether or not new restrictions or lockdowns are implemented, Rodriguez said people should use common sense in keeping themselves, their family and everyone else safe.

"When you see those numbers increase, don’t go to indoor dining, don’t go to the bars, don’t go to parties, if you’re planning a Thanksgiving plan it outdoors," Rodriguez said. "Plan it as far away from each other as feasible."

As far as Christmas celebrations -- that’s the time when the fall surge is supposed to peak. It’s also expected to be worse than the July surge when we saw 605 positive coronavirus cases in one day.

