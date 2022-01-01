Coastal Bend residents lining up to get COVID-19 vaccines amid rise in cases

From the first does to the booster, many in the Coastal Bend said they are getting the vaccine to better protect themselves and the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The doors at this shot clinic at La Palmera Mall remained opened on the first day of 2022. The staff seeing a nonstop stream of people spending the holiday wanting to get the vaccine.

"It was time, we waited for a year, felt it was a little more safer,” Johvanny Martinez said.

“Starting the new year right, hopefully, and not get COVID,” Raquel Colon said.

Another person getting their first COVID shot is 11-year-old Jordan Bernal, telling 3News he wanted to do his part to protect himself and his loved ones.

“My sister, mom, dad, and everyone in my family," he said.

His mom stepping up to get her booster last week.

“Everything that is getting worse, not getting better, have him protected when he goes back to school. if he does catch it, it’s not as bad,” Deborah Nuncio said.

They're not the only ones not taking any chances after concerns about rising cases and the threat of omicron. This past week, several COVID testing sites saw long lines.

Health experts said the majority of those who are getting sick remain the unvaccinated, however, the number of breakthrough cases have increased with omicron. The best defense, they say, is the booster.

"If you are vaccinated, but not boosted, you are also at a higher risk,” Dr. Kim Onufrak said. “The effectiveness went from 95 percent to about 30-40 percent with omicron but does go back to 80 percent with the booster shot.”

Folks wanting the booster can do so six months after getting the last dose of your COVID-19 vaccine. Norma Cullum was doing just that.

“I just felt it was important to stay on track, a lot of things happening in the last few weeks,” she said. “I do work in a public school, want to make sure my staff students and myself are safe.”

Rolling up her sleeve and looking ahead to a safe and healthy new year.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.