CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to city officials, the Corpus Christi-Nueces Public Health District has received confirmation of the death of a Nueces County resident due to COVID-19.

"The patient was a male between the ages of 80-89. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalized in mid-June. The patient had several comorbidities including hypertension, diabetes, and coronary artery disease," stated Councilman, Ben Molina in a social media post.

Officials confirm this is our fifth COVID-19 related death of a Nueces County resident and is the second within one week.

