Health District offering drive thru COVID-19 testing this week

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will take place at the old Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial site staring Monday. Here’s what you need to know.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District will begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the old Christus Spohn Hospital Memorial site beginning Monday, August 9 through Thursday, August 13.

The testing site is located at 2606 Hospital Boulevard and testing will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“As Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in Nueces County, more people are searching for trusted places to get tested. The Health District will begin testing for our community this week,” said Corpus Christi-Nueces Public Health District Director Annette Rodriguez.

Registration is not required, but the health district encourages residents to do so to help the process run smoothly.

To register online, click here. You can also register by phone, just call 361-826-7200 and select ‘option 2.’

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.