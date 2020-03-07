Governor Greg Abbott joins 3News to discuss new face covering order

Repeat offenders could face a fine of $250.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings in public spaces. Repeat offenders could face a fine of $250.

The order applies to counties where there have been more than 20 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and does not apply when people are in places where they're eating or drinking. This comes as Texas reports another day in which nearly 8,000 people have tested positive.

Nueces County now has the dubious honor of having the highest infection rate per capita in the state of Texas. Experts tell us it has to do with our beaches and the fact that people from other metropolitan areas like Houston, San Antonio and Austin drive here for a relatively inexpensive vacation. Unfortunately, this is increasing the spread.