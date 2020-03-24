NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has not forgotten those living on the streets as we all battle COVID-19.

Barton Bailey oversees the Homeless and Housing Department for the city. When he spoke with 3News, he pointed out some of the steps the city is already taking to protect the homeless people from this pandemic.

Q: How is the City of Corpus Christi addressing people who are experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: We've been reaching out to area shelters to talk to them and they have been doing an excellent job making sure their facilities are clean and safe and following CDC guidelines and providing for the needs of the homeless in a stressful time.

Q: How can the City of Corpus Christi assist people who are newly experiencing homelessness due to the COVID-19 outbreak?

A: That's always our concern especially with the unstable economic environment right now. So there are groups like the food bank who are very well aware of that, and we've been working with them to handout sanitizing kits and to try to make sure they have appropriate food available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: