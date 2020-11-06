NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County and the City of Corpus Christi held their weekly COVID-19 news briefing today at City Hall. Those who are keeping track of the numbers said the average number of new cases per day has gone up slightly.

From last week to this week, Nueces County has seen a small increase in coronavirus cases. The average number per day went up from 2.5 to 3.5.

Director of Public Health Annette Rodriguez said the reason behind the latest uptick in cases is simply because more people are going out.

"As you have more people out congregating close together and not everybody's wearing a mask, you have people get sick from one another and so some of that is causing those numbers to go up," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez credits Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Ramachandruni for creating a Youtube video for patients who are currently in the hospital. It's packed with vital information on how to boost their immune system and stay safe from COVID-19.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city and county have decided to take a step back on providing daily case updates from seven days a week to five.

"What we're finding is, a lot of the commercial labs and hospitals are not reporting any longer or at a limited capacity over the weekend," Zanoni said. "Our own health department are scaling back a little bit some of their services over the weekend'."

Zanoni said the case updates will only be given Monday through Friday.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: