NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The local health district's drive-thru testing tomorrow will include people from the community who have fully recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to be re-tested. Six of those people will take the test again.

If their results come back negative for COVID-19, they qualify to donate plasma. As we've reported, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has already taken plasma donations from four recovered patients.

"We hope to continue to have recovered individuals donate plasma, to ensure any future critically ill COVID-19 patient receive this antibody rich plasma," Annette Rodriguez with the health district said.

She says one donation can potentially help save two to three other people who are critically ill from the virus.

