Special hotline for COVID-19 patients in Corpus Christi

Amistad Health Clinic has set up a special phone line for people who are COVID-19 positive and need specialized help.

Dr. Jacqueline Phillips is the Chief Medical Officer with Amistad. She said that in the summer, she asked colleagues in the medical field if they would help her set up a separate clinic to deal with patients who had tested positive.

The clinic refers patients to specific tele-medicine services and in urgent cases, can see patients in-person.

The goal is to help patients who are sick and scared, but also to keep from overwhelming local hospitals and emergency rooms.

"What I'm hoping is, on the outpatient side, we'll really be making a big impact and decreasing the strain on the hospitals," Dr. Phillips said.

If you would like more information on the clinic, call (361) 826-8019.

