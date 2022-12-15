Here's where to get your COVID-19 booster in Corpus Christi

COVID-19 numbers are climbing across the country. Here's where you can get a vaccine to protect yourself during holiday gatherings.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Holiday gatherings are upon us and free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are available to protect yourself this holiday season.

Vaccinations and booster shots are available at no cost at all City-County Public Health District clinics:

La Palmera Mall

Former Charming Charlie Store #1176, behind P.F.Chang's

5488 South Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Monday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District

1702 Horne Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Closed on Saturday and Sunday



Currently, only the following vaccines are available: Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. Novavax is available to adults 18 and older who have yet to be vaccinated. Both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s bivalent booster doses are available at our clinics.

You can contact the Health Department by calling 361-826-7200 if you have any questions about the vaccines.

There was a nationwide rise in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday. During a Dec. 15 press briefing, White House COVID-19 coordinator Ashish Jha told reporters “we’re seeing cases increase in about 90% of the country.”

Testing for COVID-19 is also available at the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District at 1702 Horne Road on Mondays from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. You can register for testing by clicking here.

