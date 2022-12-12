Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District makes changes to COVID-19 case reporting

"When it comes to condensing the reports and reporting to the public, you're going to see those numbers every Friday."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District told 3NEWS Monday that they are changing the way they report daily COVID-19 cases to the public.

Dante Gonzalez, Assistant Director for the health district said the change had to do with correctly using resources.

"We are still doing the reports to the state on a daily basis," he said. "We have a system that allows us to do the reporting. Immediately reporting those numbers to the state. But, when it comes to condensing the reports and reporting to the public, you're going to see those numbers every Friday."

The health district will continue reporting daily cases to the state health department. However, when it comes to the public, they'll only be updating every Friday. So the numbers residents see will reflect a seven-day total.

