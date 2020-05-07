TAMUCC researchers say there's a lack of tests in Coastal Bend

"The testing isn't there most likely to get us to that number because less proportion of all the people getting COVID now are getting tested," Doctor Bird said.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Sunday marked the tenth day in a row for Nueces County reaching triple-digits for positive COVID-19 cases and while cases continue to rise, so do hospitalizations.

Judge Barbara Canales announced a beach curfew and restriction of vehicles for the weekend in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus for our area.

And while that helped, Sunday was predicted to hit a record-hitting 500 positive COVID-19 cases for Nueces County.

"We're experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of COVID in the state, which is experiencing a bad outbreak of COVID when you take into account our population size," Doctor Chris Bird, of the Texas A&M University and Nueces County COVID Task Force, said.

Doctor Bird said while Nueces county isn't seeing higher numbers like those in Houston or Dallas, it is seeing a high number for it's size.

Researchers predicted for Nueces County to reach the 500 new cases each day by the end of the week. Doctor Bird said even though that may not have happened based on the numbers reported, the area could have reached that number if there were more testing.

"The testing isn't there most likely to get us to that number because less proportion of all the people getting COVID now are getting tested," Bird said.

He said although there may not be enough tests, that doesn't mean Nueces County is going to be in a worse position for treating or dealing with COVID-19.

Those who have mild or no symptoms may be asked to quarantine at home before being tested, however if a person does suffer from more extreme symptoms or need to be hospitalized, they could receive a test.

