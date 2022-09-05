3News takes home 2nd place in Buc Days Night Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There is no I in team when it came to the 3News' Buc Day Parade float that took home 2nd place in the event.
However, there was a special team behind the magic that brought the float to life.
3News' Marketing Producer's Rebecca Duke and Rex Hollingsworth along with Head Engineer Steen DeWalt were a part of that team.
They turned a blank canvas into a work of art almost overnight, and couldn't have done a more fantastic job.
