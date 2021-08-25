4 years gone: Looking back at Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend as Category 4 major hurricane on August 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Most people in the Coastal Bend will never forget where they were when Hurricane Harvey struck the Coastal Bend as a Category 4 storm, causing widespread damage.

Rockport-Fulton received the brunt of the storm's wrath when it made landfall on August 25, 2017.

Four years later, several businesses are back and structures destroyed in the storm are getting put back in place.

Drone footage from Aransas Pass on August 27, 2017.

Here are photos sent in from viewers showing their view of the storm.

