CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 56th annual Greek Festival is underway Friday at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.

The Greek Festival will feature dancing, traditional Greek music, a gift shop, and traditional greek suppers and sweets.

According to organizers, the Festival is the best way to share its unique heritage with the city.

The Greek Festival runs from 12-10 p.m. Saturday and 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on the Greek Festival, visit their website at http://stnicholasgoc.net/greekfestival/

